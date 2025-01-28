Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley’s former Empire Theatre has once again appeared on the Theatres at Risk Register.

The historic theatre in Cow Lane has been named by the Theatres Trust as one of 43 UK theatres threatened by closure, due to severe structural or safety issues, or redevelopment proposals.

Burnley’s only Grade II listed purpose-built Victorian theatre was built in 1894 and reconstructed in 1911 by Bertie Crewe. It has a high level of architectural interest, the principal feature being the Crewe interior.

Burnley Empire Trust (BET) was formed to take ownership of the building in December 2018 and has since carried out major stabilisation works.

Inside the Burnley Empire Theatre

Sophie Gibson, from BET, said: “We're in a very fortunate position where we own the building, and we know the building inside out, but whilst we have this knowledge and an phenomenal amount of support from local businesses and the general public, the building is still at risk.

“Thanks to the support from National Lottery Heritage Fund, we had a very successful year of open days and collaboration during 2024, which should work in our favour when applying for larger grant funds to help with essential heritage building works. And it's good to see Burnley Council do fantastic work to secure grant funded investments for culture, heritage and regeneration in Burnley.

“I think it's sensible to presume that the Burnley Empire will be included in their plans when the time is right as the message has always been that the Council support our work to revive and reuse the large venue.”