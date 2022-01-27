Neil Farnworth's way with words has proved a winner with Preston North End Ladies soccer team. For an article written by sports writer Neil has won a set of shirts for the ladies, currently favourites to win the Women's Football Association Cup. They gathered together at the Derby Arms, Inskip, to be presented with their new T-shirts and to thank Post man Farnworth. It was his report of the North End Ladies' last cup game that won the shirts for the team
9 photos showing what the people of Preston got up to in 1981

We've dug deep into the archives to find these pictures of ordinary folk in the region

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 3:45 pm

Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know.

It wasn't just the genie that came out of Aladdin's lamp for Louise Male (far right). For the 28-year-old is looking forward to a bright 1981 thanks to her success in Preston Drama Club's Christmas panto. Some of the children's chorus and dancers and pictured with Louise, alongside the dame, Widow Twankey, played by Don Stephenson

Busy bookworms at a Lancashire school got down to some serious study - and raised more than £700 for charity. For 293 pupils at Holy Cross High School, Chorley, took part in a month-long sponsored read-in to help multiple sclerosis sufferers

The Nelson brothers from Chorley carried off first and third prizes in the Grand Charity Black Pudding Eating contest at the Royal Oak pub, Riley Green, near Chorley. Pictured from left (front): Cyril Hardman, Roy Nelson, Eric Nelson. Standing: Ian Snape, Dave McAreavy, Joe Keany. Delivering the black puddings is Bob Collins, treasurer of the Royal Oak charity fund

BBC TV's Songs of Praise from the Central Methodist Church, Lune Street, Preston, will be screened in early April. A choir of 240 and a congregation of 400 drawn from the town centre churches joined at the church for filming while outside cameras filmed various aspects of Preston

