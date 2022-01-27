9 photos showing what the people of Blackpool got up to in 1981

1.
Teresa Sullivan had the chance meeting of a lifetime - all because of her husband's injured leg. And her face-to-face encounter with Pope John Paul II became the real highlight of a New Year holiday in Rome. The chance meeting saw the Pope shake hands with Mrs Sullivan, and she kissed his Papal ring, as is tradition. Mrs Sullivan, from St Thomas Road, St Annes, is pictured above with her husband and a crib made years ago by her children
2.
Judges were delighted by the high standard of entries at the sixth annual open exhibition at Garstang and District Arts Centre. Pictured above: Mr Geoffrey Davies, chairman of the Garstang Arts Centre, presents prizes to the exhibition winners
3.
A council-run theatre could not afford to pay the staggering £18,000-a-week fee demanded by one of Britain's leading comedians for a seven-week summer show. Instead, Southport Theatre chiefs auditioned a cast of thousands... all youngsters still at school. And they picked out 50 budding actors and actresses for a musical review. Awaiting their call to action are (from left) Mandy Whelan, aged 10, of Blackpool; Jane Ellis, nine, of Wigan; Sharon Foster, 11, and Sarah Morris, seven, of St Helens; and Nicola Bolton and Maxine Whalley, both nine, of Skelmersdale
4.
A magnificent 35lb cod - believed to be the best boat-caught specimen from the Fylde Coast area - was landed by Garstang angler Harry Pilkington. Harry, 32, a builder who works in Preston, of Croston Road, Garstang, landed the impressive cod while fishing nearly two miles off Cleveleys with friend Don Berry