9 photos showing what the people of Blackpool got up to in 1981

3.

A council-run theatre could not afford to pay the staggering £18,000-a-week fee demanded by one of Britain's leading comedians for a seven-week summer show. Instead, Southport Theatre chiefs auditioned a cast of thousands... all youngsters still at school. And they picked out 50 budding actors and actresses for a musical review. Awaiting their call to action are (from left) Mandy Whelan, aged 10, of Blackpool; Jane Ellis, nine, of Wigan; Sharon Foster, 11, and Sarah Morris, seven, of St Helens; and Nicola Bolton and Maxine Whalley, both nine, of Skelmersdale