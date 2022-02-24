9 photos of life in Preston in the 80s

1.
Teachers and pupils at a Croston high school are performing side by side in their version of Gilbert and Sullivan's HMS Pinafore. The performances feature teacher Bill Beckett and pupil Helen Softley in the lead roles. And 30 children at the Bishop Rawstorne CE High School, ranging from second to fifth years, have been rehearsing for the three-day run
2.
All 25 finalists in the Evening Post Model Girl of 1985 line up before the judges and await their final decision
3.
Spring sprang a surprise in a Lancashire primary school's bulb growing competition. The children of Middleforth Church of England Primary School, Penwortham, took the bulbs home to grow and so many of the bulbs grew so quickly they had to be marked early to make the contest fair
4.
South Ribble's First Citizen swapped his mayoral robes for a role with a difference. Coun Gordon Thorpe tried his hand at conducting the Evening Post Band for a special concert. He had organised the concert at the civic centre in Leland to raise money for local charities