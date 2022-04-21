29 picture memories taking you back to 1993 and life on the Fylde coast

2. Fylde folk in 1993

This dodgy duo aim to bring a glimpse of the Chicago underworld to Lancashire with a performance of a musical classic. St Annes gangsters Ben Muir, pictured above left, and Russell Brown, right, hope to put themselves in the firing line of success when they appear in Kiss Me Kate. They are just a couple of a number of dressed-to-kill students who will appear in the Blackpool and Fylde College production of the play

Photo: Archive