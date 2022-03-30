A visit by Royal Ballet Company to Queen Mary School in Lytham was enough to encourage the pupils to swap their uniform for tutus. There was a special treat for the youngsters when Oliver Simons, ballet master for the company, agreed to give them some lessons. He is pictured above putting some of the children through their paces
A visit by Royal Ballet Company to Queen Mary School in Lytham was enough to encourage the pupils to swap their uniform for tutus. There was a special treat for the youngsters when Oliver Simons, ballet master for the company, agreed to give them some lessons. He is pictured above putting some of the children through their paces

25 photo memories to bring you back to 1990 and life on the Fylde coast

We’ve dug deep into the archives and found a selection of photos from Blackpool and surrounding areas.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 31st March 2022, 1:42 pm

They show common folk were up to. Recognise anyone? READ MORE: Fylde in the 80s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More Fylde folk in the 80s

1. Fylde in the 90s

Students really put their backs into it to raise money for a cancer-detecting scanner. Lancaster and Morecambe College students went on a sponsored bed push from Morecambe to Lancaster to raise funds for the Royal Lancaster Infirmary CT Scanner Appeal

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. Fylde in the 90s

Historians young and old took a glimpse into the past at a brand new museum of Lancashire rural life. Time has stood still at the Fylde Museum of Country Life in Woods Lane, Pilling, near Garstang, which offers a comprehensive look at farming over the last 100 years or so. Pictured: Michelle Thomson, 13, (left), and Sharon Hodge, also 13, look at the dairy reconstruction - complete with reconstruction dairy maid

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Fylde in the 90s

Sandyacht ace Geoff Waterhouse has shown true grit in his quest for sporting honours. Geoff, 49, of Glenagles Court, Kirkham, finished runner-up in the first round of the 1990/91 Smirnoff British Sandyachting Championships behind European champion Mark White

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Fylde in the 90s

A ray of sunshine swept into Blackpool Sealife Centre as it heralded its first new arrivals. Two baby thornback rays were born to the delight of staff at the newly-opened showpiece. Displays manager Rod Haynes takes a closer look at the new arrivals

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
FyldeBlackpool
Next Page
Page 1 of 6