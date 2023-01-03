Blackpool’s increasingly populated seafront brought the guarantee of an already established audience and the TV themed exhibition proved to be a crowd puller when it first opened in 1973 by Jon Pertwee. And it was an amazing experience for lucky young winners of the Gazette’s design a monster competition who got to meet the Timelord in person. The exhibition showcased a collection of costumes and props from the series, many of them animated, and was updated every year with items from the latest season. It closed in 1985 before being reinvented in 2004 for a further five years. It was only when the BBC decided it needed it’s costumes back that the idea was finally abandoned – not before it had made its mark though as one of Blackpool’s most memorable attractions.