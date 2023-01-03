News you can trust since 1877
23 retro scenes of Blackpool's Dr Who Exhibition before the cult sci-fi attraction was abandoned and forced to close

These superb photos cast back to the 1970s and into the 80s and 00s to reminisce over the hugely popular Doctor Who Exhibition which had a starring role on the Golden Mile

By Claire Lark
1 hour ago
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 2:10pm

Blackpool’s increasingly populated seafront brought the guarantee of an already established audience and the TV themed exhibition proved to be a crowd puller when it first opened in 1973 by Jon Pertwee. And it was an amazing experience for lucky young winners of the Gazette’s design a monster competition who got to meet the Timelord in person. The exhibition showcased a collection of costumes and props from the series, many of them animated, and was updated every year with items from the latest season. It closed in 1985 before being reinvented in 2004 for a further five years. It was only when the BBC decided it needed it’s costumes back that the idea was finally abandoned – not before it had made its mark though as one of Blackpool’s most memorable attractions.

1. Doctor Who Exhibition

Ten giant spiders, which were starring in the BBC series at the time, stop the traffic on Blackpool Promenade as they make their way to the Dr Who Exhibition in 1974

Photo: staff

2. Dr Who Exhibition

Former Gazette reporter Rob Stocks dwarfed by two of the monsters which had never been photographed before - Sontaran (left) and Garm

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Doctor Who Exhibition

Doctor Who Exhibition, 1974

Photo: staff

4. Dr Who Exhibition

Doctor Who - Tom Baker with Elizabeth Sladen and Ian Marter (all wearing junior reporter badges) meet some of the Gazette prize winning Junior Reporters in 1975

Photo: staff

