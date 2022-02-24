Christmas shopping in Friargate, Preston. This image was captured in 1994. None of the shops you see here are still on the high street today
23 photos of Preston's Friargate in the early 90s

We've dug further into the archives to find more pictures of Friargate

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 3:45 pm

This time many of the photos show the area and shops around St George's Shopping Centre - a time before and after it was pedestrianised in 1992. So many of the shops you see here have now disappeared from high streets all over the country. Most striking however, is how busy the area looked. We will be featuring more images from shopping areas in and around Preston - do you have any memories you would like to share with us? Email [email protected] READ MORE: A first look down Friargate's memory lane. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Church Street - another once popular shopping area

This image shows Friargate before it was pedestrianised, and was taken around Christmas time 1990

A wet looking lower part of Friargate, also taken around 1990. This part of Friargate was often not as busy as the top half

This time looking down Friargate towards what is now the Adelphi quarter. On the right the shops are all gone, demolished to make way for student housing, though the Sun Hotel pub is still trading

Anyone remember when Action Records had a second shop on Friargate? Like many of us it has probably skipped your mind. Here's a reminder of when it stood alongside comic book store Thunderbooks II back in the early 90s

