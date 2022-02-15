20 photo memories of Preston's Church Street

Take a walk along Church Street in the late 90s and early 00s and these are the shops and restaurants you would have encountered. This area was once a bustling mecca for shoppers, but has seen a downturn in recent years, with many buildings being boarded over and some even demolished. But new life is being breathed into the street and it is hoped it will return to its heyday. READ MORE: Friargate in the 90s and 00s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Preston in the 1980s
1.
It is home to some grand buildings, including the old TSB bank pictured above. This is now the popular bar Twelve Tellers, named in honour of the bank
2.
One mainstay of Church Street is the nightclub that stands in the shadow of the Minster Church. Tokyo Jo's is its identity in this picture, and alongside it is the old cinema, closed now for many years and still undeveloped
3.
The area once rocked out to live music every night of the week as many musicians graced the stage at the popular pub The Lamb. The pub has now been converted into flats, much to the dismay of the local music scene
4.
The Denim Fortress found at 130 Church Street