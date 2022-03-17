These youngsters were enjoying an Interplanetary Con Flab at Heysham High School
14 photo memories of folk on the Fylde in the 80s

This week we are bringing you photographs from 34 years ago, in 1988

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 2:04 pm

If you have old images you would like to share with us, email them with a description to: [email protected]

This group of people look like they are having fun during a Folk fiesta workshop at Morecambe Superdome

Christine Myers reckons her children are three of the best. When it comes to homework, Christine, of Meadow Close, Clifton, has more to do than any of them after she started a course at Lancashire Polytechnic. She nominated her twins, Kirsty and Jade, aged 10, and Hazel, aged four, for an Evening Post Gold Award because they "really are very special"

Enjoying a rousing sing song are this group of barbershop singers in Lytham

The event which has become a showcase for North West enterprise was hailed a success. Thousands of people visited the Lancashire Business To Business Exhibition during the opening two days at Blackpool's Norbreck Castle. Pictured: Mr Dick Lindsell, chief executive of ICI Chemicals and Polymers, who officially opening the exhibition, shakes 'hands' with I.C.I. 7, the company robot

