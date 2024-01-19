12 fascinating photos of what shopping in Burnley looked like 100 years ago, including in Burnley Market Square and Hammerton Street
No doubt they wouldn’t believe you as, before the age of the internet, shopping in Burnley was a whole different ball game.
The 12 fascinating images in the gallery below offer a glimpse of what shopping in well-known places like Colne Road and Hammerton Street used to look like a century ago.
Some of these pictures, belonging to Lancashire County Council, date as far back as the 19th Century. They are part of Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year project bringing together thousands of people of different ages and backgrounds to make collections of historic photographs in their libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable.
The council is calling for 75 digitisation and research volunteers across four project hubs based in libraries in Burnley, Nelson, Colne and Accrington.
To apply to be a volunteer, contact [email protected] or 01772 533039 and for more information visit https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries-and-archives/archives-and-record-office/keeping-east-lancashire-in-the-picture/