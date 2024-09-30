Visitors flock to 18th annual Padiham Archives Exhibition at Padiham Town Hall ballroom
Now in its 18th year, the exhibition was held in the ballroom in Padiham Town Hall. Taking in over 130 years of photos and memorabilia, in particular the 75th anniversary celebrations of the opening of the Arbories Memorial Sports Ground and a look at Padiham’s listed buildings, this year’s exhibition featured a tribute to Rona Swindlehurst. A talented artist from the town who recently died, several of Rona’s paintings were on display.
The ever popular school photos were also be on show and proved to be a hit with visitors along with a section of the town’s sporting and Olympian heroes. Open every Tuesday from 10am to 2pm, Padiham’s Archive Museum, also housed inside the town hall, has been developed over the last 19 years and is filled with images and memorabilia donated by the people of Padiham. All visitors are more than welcome.
