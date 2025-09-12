Travel back in time as some of Lancashire's most fascinating buildings host Heritage Open Days

Hidden gems, ancient archives and captivating castles will be brought to life as part of England's largest history festival.

Historic libraries, landmarks and museums across the county will open the doors for free events as part of the annual Heritage Open Days Festival from September 12th to September 21st.

From historic halls to industrial powerhouses to ancient woodland, the Heritage Open Days give people the chance to explore our county's past and enjoy tours, talks and adventures.

Here’s our round up of just some of what Lancashire County Council has to offer this September.

Queen Street Mill, Burnley. Lancashire Museums, Simon Critchley

Queen Street Mill

Queen Street Mill Textile Museum, home to the last steam-powered weaving shed in the world, will be opening for free on 13 September.

Find out about life in the cotton-weaving mills, explore and watch first hand original textile machines in action including the rare 130-year-old Lancashire Looms, a traditional handloom and spinning wheel. Highlights will include costumed staff, guided tours, craft activities, and the Weaver’s Rest café between 11 and 4pm.

Clitheroe Castle

Clitheroe Castle Museum is based in the former Steward’s House of Clitheroe Castle and will be open for free on September 20th between 11am and 4pm.

People can explore the museum’s main exhibition and find out about the history, heritage and geology of the local area, while children will be able to take part in a mini adventure. Visitors can also see incredible finds such as the Silverdale Viking Hoard in the Hidden Hoards exhibition.

Gawthorpe Hall

Gawthorpe Hall will be open for free all day on September 20th between 12pm and 4pm.

Step through the doors of this beautiful country house dating to the 1600s and find out more about the Shuttleworth family who lived there, and some of the illustrious figures who walked within its walls including Charlotte Bronte.

Other highlights include a fascinating exhibition focusing on when the hall was first built, a Victorian kitchen, as well as the grounds and walled garden. Nearby All Saints Church which has connections to the hall will also be open 12-4pm.

Carnegie libraries

Four of Lancashire's 'Carnegie' libraries, founded in the late Victorian and early 20th century, will be hosting free Heritage Open Day events this year.

Accrington, Haslingden, Clitheroe and Rawtenstall Libraries rank among some prestigious 2,509 ‘Carnegie’ libraries built between 1883 and 1929 by Scottish born steel magnate Andrew Carnegie.

Dubbed ‘the father of modern philosophy,’ the entrepreneur was also an eminent philanthropist, using his wealth for altruistic purposes in the United States, Great Britain, and across the British empire.

Among his good causes was the founding of 2,509 libraries that would become known as 'Carnegie' libraries between 1883 and 1929.

The beautiful 'Carnegie' libraries became renowned for their distinctive architecture, often featuring objects like lanterns and majestic entrances aimed at inspiring learning and furthering enlightenment worldwide.

County Coun. Matthew Salter, cabinet member for Education and Skills, said: “We are delighted to join this national celebration of our country's great heritage.

“These events provide a fascinating and in-depth insight into the rich and diverse stories of Lancashire’s past, and we would urge everyone to take advantage of the opportunities for education and cultural enrichment that the county council offers.”