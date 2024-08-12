Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National Trust has submitted an application for Listed Building Consent to Burnley Council to re-roof the 420-year-old Grade I listed Great Barn at Gawthorpe Hall.

Originally built as a high-status building for agricultural storage, the 100-foot long Great Barn is a rare survivor of a type of building uncommon in Lancashire.

It is of national importance as an historic building, in part due to the roof still having elements that date back to its construction in 1605. The roof has received a number of temporary repairs over the years, but major works are now needed to secure the long-term future of the building.

The project will see investment of £1.2m to reroof the Great Barn, coach house and toilet block at the National Trust site. The roof and timber rafters will be repaired using heritage craft skills in order to stop rainwater leaking through the structure

Great Barn at Gawthorpe Hall

The Great Barn at Gawthorpe Hall has been used for a variety of different things over its 420-year history, from a space for agricultural storage to an indoor training facility for Burnley Football Club.

The National Trust acquired the barn in 1980 and more recently the space has been used to host exhibitions and events before closing to the public in 2008. Securing the long-term future of the barn’s roof will allow the space to be opened to visitors once again.

Vicky Blane, General Manager for the National Trust’s Lancashire Portfolio said: “As a conservation charity we want to look after historic places for future generations to enjoy. This project will allow us to secure the future of a 420-year-old Grade I listed building in the heart of Padiham. We’re keen to work with the local community and partners to shape how the Great Barn is used in the future.”

The conservation project will also protect the resident colony of brown long-eared and pipistrel bats that breed and hibernate in the barn each year. The National Trust are working with ecologists to develop mitigation plans for the duration of the works, and to develop a plan for how the space can be used by visitors in the future without impacting the bats.

The project is partly funded thanks to a generous legacy and the charity is actively seeking further support to make their conservation plans a reality.

During the construction, the Trust are aiming to host a range of activities and events for the local community. The ambition is that the project will offer a chance for the local building and conservation community to develop their knowledge and experience with heritage skills.

Kirsten Warren, the National Trust’s Assistant Director of Operations for the North West said: “This new investment highlights our commitment to Gawthorpe Hall. The project can kickstart the development of a new long-term vision for the

site. In the coming years, we want to enhance the experience that the visitors and the local community receive across Gawthorpe.”

If successful with their planning application, work is expected to start when funding is secured. To donate or find out more information about the National Trust’s visit their website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/liverpool-lancashire/gawthorpe-hall/great-barn-project.