Burnley and Padiham are set to celebrate their rich heritage and vibrant history with a packed programme of events as part of England’s largest free, community-led festival of history and culture.

From September 6th to 15th September 2024, the towns will join the nationwide Heritage Open Days, an annual event that unites communities to showcase their shared past.

The event kicks off with an insightful talk on the ‘Development of Burnley’s Railways’ and the social changes they brought to the town by Tony Mitchell at Burnley Town Hall on Wednesday, September 4th.

Queen Street Mill weaving shed

Throughout the festival, visitors can immerse themselves in a wide array of activities. Don your hard hat for exclusive tours of the Burnley Empire, and delve into the history of Towneley Hall’s renovation, with scaffold tours and live demonstrations by local crafters. For those with a passion for Burnley’s football past, Burnley Library will offer rare access to items from the Claret’s Collected Archive not usually on public display, and you can explore the heritage of Burnley’s iconic Weavers’ Triangle.

Over in Padiham, Gawthorpe Hall invites you to discover the stunning textiles collection, meet the Victorian housekeeper, and explore the Walled Garden. Don’t miss the chance to visit Queen Street Mill, the last steam-powered weaving shed in the world, where 130-year-old Lancashire Looms will be in action.

For motor enthusiasts, the Burnley Vintage and Performance Car Show on September 14th will feature an impressive line-up of classic and retro cars and motorbikes along St James’s Street. And to top it all off, Burnley Mechanics Theatre will host a day of history, live jazz, and family-friendly fun, including a nostalgic film show from the 1940s-1980s hosted by Burnley Film Makers.

Pick up a leaflet at participating venues or download the full guide from Discover Burnley What’s On to make the most of this celebration of local heritage.