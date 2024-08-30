Take a trip back in time with a month of Heritage Open Days

By John Deehan
Published 30th Aug 2024, 11:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Burnley and Padiham are set to celebrate their rich heritage and vibrant history with a packed programme of events as part of England’s largest free, community-led festival of history and culture.
Read More
Senior reporter Aimee Seddon brings you her five things to do next week in and a...

From September 6th to 15th September 2024, the towns will join the nationwide Heritage Open Days, an annual event that unites communities to showcase their shared past.

The event kicks off with an insightful talk on the ‘Development of Burnley’s Railways’ and the social changes they brought to the town by Tony Mitchell at Burnley Town Hall on Wednesday, September 4th.

Queen Street Mill weaving shedQueen Street Mill weaving shed
Queen Street Mill weaving shed

Throughout the festival, visitors can immerse themselves in a wide array of activities. Don your hard hat for exclusive tours of the Burnley Empire, and delve into the history of Towneley Hall’s renovation, with scaffold tours and live demonstrations by local crafters. For those with a passion for Burnley’s football past, Burnley Library will offer rare access to items from the Claret’s Collected Archive not usually on public display, and you can explore the heritage of Burnley’s iconic Weavers’ Triangle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over in Padiham, Gawthorpe Hall invites you to discover the stunning textiles collection, meet the Victorian housekeeper, and explore the Walled Garden. Don’t miss the chance to visit Queen Street Mill, the last steam-powered weaving shed in the world, where 130-year-old Lancashire Looms will be in action.

For motor enthusiasts, the Burnley Vintage and Performance Car Show on September 14th will feature an impressive line-up of classic and retro cars and motorbikes along St James’s Street. And to top it all off, Burnley Mechanics Theatre will host a day of history, live jazz, and family-friendly fun, including a nostalgic film show from the 1940s-1980s hosted by Burnley Film Makers.

Pick up a leaflet at participating venues or download the full guide from Discover Burnley What’s On to make the most of this celebration of local heritage.

Related topics:EnglandBurnleyPadiham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.