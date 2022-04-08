Take a fascinating walk around Burnley town centre in the 1970s and 80s with these old photos

The images have been taken from old editions of the Burnley Express and digitised by Burnley Civic Trust.
For anybody who would like to see more, Burnley Civic Trust archive rooms are now open to a restricted number of volunteers who have been vaccinated.
1. The Temperance Hall
Parker Lane, Burnley. March 13, 1981.
Photo: Burnley Express
2. Burnley Express offices
Bull Street, Burnley. November 9, 1971.
Photo: Burnley Express
3. Burnley Express offices
Crowds of Friday shoppers take the opportunity to read the local election results in the Burnley Express display window. Bull Street, Burnley. May 18, 1976.
Photo: Burnley Express
4. NatWest Bank
Grimshaw Street, Burnley. November 11, 1977.
Photo: Burnley Express