Kwik Save store opens it doors. St James Street, Burnley. February 3, 1978
Kwik Save store opens it doors. St James Street, Burnley. February 3, 1978

Take a fascinating walk around Burnley town centre in the 1970s and 80s with these old photos

Burnley town centre was a very different place four decades ago – as these superb old photos illustrate.

By John Deehan
Friday, 8th April 2022, 12:31 pm

The images have been taken from old editions of the Burnley Express and digitised by Burnley Civic Trust.

For anybody who would like to see more, Burnley Civic Trust archive rooms are now open to a restricted number of volunteers who have been vaccinated.

More information can be found at www.bcthic.org.

1. The Temperance Hall

Parker Lane, Burnley. March 13, 1981.

2. Burnley Express offices

Bull Street, Burnley. November 9, 1971.

3. Burnley Express offices

Crowds of Friday shoppers take the opportunity to read the local election results in the Burnley Express display window. Bull Street, Burnley. May 18, 1976.

4. NatWest Bank

Grimshaw Street, Burnley. November 11, 1977.

