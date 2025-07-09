Civic dignitaries and scores of onlookers looked on as the proud soldiers of the infantry regiment marched through Burnley on Tuesday.

The regiment was formed on July 1st 2006, by the amalgamation of the King's Own Royal Border Regiment, the King's Regiment and the Queen's Lancashire Regiment, itself a succesor of the East Lancashire Regiment.

Our photographer was there to capture these superb images.

The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment line up outside Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment line up outside Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Corporal John Galawan from Burnley with Mandie Galawan and Maureen Casey at The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment Freedom Parade. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment line up outside Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard