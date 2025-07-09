Picture gallery: Duke of Lancaster's Regiment Burnley Freedom Parade through Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 9th Jul 2025, 16:14 BST
Crowds flocked to Burnley to see The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, an amalgamation of regiments with a long history tied to the area, march through the town on a Freedom Parade.

Civic dignitaries and scores of onlookers looked on as the proud soldiers of the infantry regiment marched through Burnley on Tuesday.

The regiment was formed on July 1st 2006, by the amalgamation of the King's Own Royal Border Regiment, the King's Regiment and the Queen's Lancashire Regiment, itself a succesor of the East Lancashire Regiment.

Our photographer was there to capture these superb images.

The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment line up outside Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment line up outside Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Corporal John Galawan from Burnley with Mandie Galawan and Maureen Casey at The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment Freedom Parade. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Corporal John Galawan from Burnley with Mandie Galawan and Maureen Casey at The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment Freedom Parade. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Corporal John Galawan from Burnley with Mandie Galawan and Maureen Casey at The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment Freedom Parade. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment line up outside Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

