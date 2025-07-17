As we revealed earlier today, the Grade I listed hall will reopen to the public on Friday July 25th at 12pm after a three-year restoration.
Take a look at what to expect.
1 / 4
As we revealed earlier today, the Grade I listed hall will reopen to the public on Friday July 25th at 12pm after a three-year restoration.
Take a look at what to expect.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.