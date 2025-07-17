Picture and video from the reopening of Towneley Hall in Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 17th Jul 2025, 17:07 BST
Burnley’s ‘jewel in the crown’ is shining brighter than ever after a multi-million poud restoration – and our pictures and video show just what the public can expect when it reopens later this month.

As we revealed earlier today, the Grade I listed hall will reopen to the public on Friday July 25th at 12pm after a three-year restoration.

Take a look at what to expect.

Work has been undertaken to bring Towneley Hall back to its former glory. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

