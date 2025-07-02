The weather stayed fine and many people got into the spirit of the day, dressing in 1940’s costumes, and on the Sunday a miliary parade and remembrance service took place. Shops and businesses in the town decorated their windows and Padiham Fire Station opened its doors to the public and staged a series of displays. And Mary Potter, who is the manager of the town’s Pendleside Hospice shop, was in the thick of the action and took these cracking photos of the day.