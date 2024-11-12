Alongside the Deputy Lieutenant, Dennis Mendoros OBE, cadets, current service personnel, veterans as well as the community enjoyed entertainment, coffee and cakes in school.

The event was organised by curriculum leader of Performing Arts Renia Pagliuca. The choir performed wartime songs such as ‘Pack Up Your Troubles,’ ‘It’s a Long Way to Tipperary’, ‘White Cliffs of Dover’ and ‘We’ll Meet Again.”

The school band played a number of wartime songs, there was a performance by the drama department while music teacher Mark Snowden performed The Last Post. Headteacher Deborah Williams said: “It was a fantastic event which brought a tear to my eye. It was extremely moving. “Our pupils are amazing and this is a wonderful community event."

Mrs Pagliuca said: “At Blessed Trinity we value the importance of teaching the pupils about remembrance and keeping the tradition alive.

“As an educator we know it’s more important than just wearing a poppy and so our pupils mixed with the service men and women to really understand the stories behind the poppy."

Head boy Jayden Culshaw and head girl Maisie Heuer are both in the cadets and both read at the event. Carole Wolstenholme, who attended the Remembrance Afternoon through St John’s Church, said: “It actually brought a tear to my eye, I have enjoyed it all and it’s a fitting tribute.”

Jaqui Collins, who was was in the Royal Military Police for 32 years and now is part of Age UK Lancashire said: “ “It’s been a fantastic afternoon. We have all been singing along.” Bernard Clegg, who was in the RAF from 1959-63, said: “I have enjoyed it, it was nice to hear all the songs.”

1 . An afternoon of Remembrance and nostalgia at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College . Photo: ANDY FORD Photo Sales

2 . An afternoon of Remembrance and nostalgia at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College . Photo: ANDY FORD Photo Sales

3 . An afternoon of Remembrance and nostalgia at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College . Photo: ANDY FORD Photo Sales

4 . An afternoon of Remembrance and nostalgia at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College . Photo: ANDY FORD Photo Sales