The redevelopment of Newtown Mill in Queen's Lancashire Way, formally known as Burnley Iron Works and Newtown Steelworks, will create approximately 35,000 sq. ft, of innovative teaching facilities and a business interaction zone.
It is the latest step in UCLan's expansion mission following the creation of a campus library and Student Union space in the nearby Sandygate Mill in 2021.
Take a look at how this historic site has been revitalised over the past two years:
