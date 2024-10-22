Newtown Mill: 17 fascinating photos charting the redevelopment of historic Burnley building

By John Deehan
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 15:25 GMT
As the impressive £15m. transformation of one of Burnley's most historic buildings nears completion, we wanted to give readers a closer look at the work carried out.

The redevelopment of Newtown Mill in Queen's Lancashire Way, formally known as Burnley Iron Works and Newtown Steelworks, will create approximately 35,000 sq. ft, of innovative teaching facilities and a business interaction zone.

It is the latest step in UCLan's expansion mission following the creation of a campus library and Student Union space in the nearby Sandygate Mill in 2021.

Take a look at how this historic site has been revitalised over the past two years:

Newtown Mill

Newtown Mill

Newtown Mill

Newtown Mill

