A life of quiet strength, creativity and service was brought vividly back into the spotlight this week with the launch of Undaunted – the new biography of Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth MBE.

Written by long-standing Gawthorpe Textiles Collection volunteer and former assistant curator Jane Hellebrand, Undaunted explores the full scope of Rachel’s extraordinary life. From her dedication to craft and education, to her pioneering work in social welfare and the Girl Guide movement, Rachel’s legacy is now preserved in a deeply researched, moving, and timely publication.

The book launch event, hosted by Rachel’s great nephew Lord Shuttleworth, was a fitting celebration of her life’s work. It featured a moving performance by Burnley College Performing Arts students, a conversation with author Jane Hellebrand and an introduction to the collection’s exciting commercial future by Sarah Lloyd of Panaz.

“Rachel’s life was defined by compassion, creativity and care,” said Lord Shuttleworth. “And Jane’s new biography brings that legacy into the spotlight in a way that is both deeply personal and historically important.”

Burnley College performing arts students at book launch by Jane Hellebrand, Gawthorpe Textile Collection, Northlight_15/5/25_©Andy Ford

Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth, born in 1886, defied the expectations of her class and era. Instead of following a conventional path, she chose one of purpose — building spaces of learning, dignity, and community. The Gawthorpe Textiles Collection, which she began and nurtured throughout her life, is now one of the most significant of its kind in the UK. She was also a founding force in the Girl Guide movement in Lancashire, and a tireless advocate for women’s education and opportunity.

The title Undaunted takes its name from a pair of engraved needlework scissors gifted to Rachel in 1933, when she opened an Unemployed Women’s Club in Burnley. The word perfectly captures her resilience in the face of personal and societal loss – including the deaths of both her brothers in the First World War, and her nephews in the Second World War.

Jane Hellebrand began her research in 2012, while volunteering at Gawthorpe. “I truly believe Rachel wanted her life to be remembered,” she said. “She documented everything — her notes, her labels, her thoughts pencilled into the margins of books. And she did it not for ego, but because she cared deeply about the value of craft, and of people.”

Her work on the biography gained pace during lockdown in 2020, when she finally had uninterrupted time to bring the manuscript together.

Today, Rachel’s story continues — not only through exhibitions and education, but through responsible commercial partnerships that use designs from the collection to create high-quality contemporary products. Sarah Lloyd of Panaz shared how such partnerships help fund conservation work and secure the collection’s future for generations to come.

“Rachel didn’t just collect textiles,” said Lord Shuttleworth. “She created a movement around them — one rooted in access, care, and creativity. That’s a legacy well worth protecting.”

Guests were invited to view items from the collection with curator Rachel Midgley, purchase signed copies of Undaunted, and enjoy drinks and conversation about the legacy Rachel left behind.

The publication of Undaunted was made possible by funding from Scottish Power and is available now for £14.50 plus postage. Proceeds support the charitable mission of the Gawthorpe Textiles Collection.

Order here: https://www.gawthorpetextiles.co.uk/books/undaunted-the-new-biography-of-rachel-kay-shuttleworth