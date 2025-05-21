Following the success of a second reunion at The Corkhouse – organised by Terry Grogan and Ian Harrison—more nostalgic photos have surfaced, capturing the spirit of the gatherings and the friendships that started decades ago.

The event brought together old friends who once drank, danced and played darts or football at the Briercliffe Road venue, which was a true hub of community life. Now, through a dedicated Facebook group known as the ‘Bullers,’ those bonds live on.

This second gallery celebrates the people, the laughs and the good times that made The Black Bull such a local institution.

You can find the first gallery here – 26 incredible throwback photos show good times at former Burnley pub the Black Bull.

And here some pics from the reunion gathering – Reunion at The Corkhouse in Burnley for friends who met at former iconic Burnley pub The Black Bull

