‘SAFE’ – Safer Access For Everyone - is an ambitious scheme to allow the 95 year old hall able to cope with modern traffic and ensure driver and pedestrian safety – particularly for the scores of youngsters who attend the weekly Wilpshire Wanderers Football Club matches.

The campaign, which has a target of £75,000, was opened by Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans supported by the leader and deputy of Ribble Valley Borough Council, local borough and parish councillors, Sgt. Duncan Hall, local vicar Rev Liz McLean and the hall trustees and chairman Annette Patterson. The community and local businesses will be invited to support the project and grant funding applications are being made supported by a video created by Salar Media, Clitheroe.

A major fundraising campaign has been launched by the trustees of Salesbury Memorial Hall to upgrade its current inadequate single lane driveway with a new two lane and pedestrian access.