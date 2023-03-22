News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
11 minutes ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
39 minutes ago Major price hike to Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
1 hour ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
2 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
3 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list

Major fund raising campaign launched to upgrade access to historic Salesbury Memorial Hall

A major fundraising campaign has been launched by the trustees of Salesbury Memorial Hall to upgrade its current inadequate single lane driveway with a new two lane and pedestrian access.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:59 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 10:59 GMT

‘SAFE’ – Safer Access For Everyone - is an ambitious scheme to allow the 95 year old hall able to cope with modern traffic and ensure driver and pedestrian safety – particularly for the scores of youngsters who attend the weekly Wilpshire Wanderers Football Club matches.

Read More
18 beautiful images as couple re create photos of their wedding day at Clitheroe...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The campaign, which has a target of £75,000, was opened by Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans supported by the leader and deputy of Ribble Valley Borough Council, local borough and parish councillors, Sgt. Duncan Hall, local vicar Rev Liz McLean and the hall trustees and chairman Annette Patterson. The community and local businesses will be invited to support the project and grant funding applications are being made supported by a video created by Salar Media, Clitheroe.

A major fundraising campaign has been launched by the trustees of Salesbury Memorial Hall to upgrade its current inadequate single lane driveway with a new two lane and pedestrian access.
A major fundraising campaign has been launched by the trustees of Salesbury Memorial Hall to upgrade its current inadequate single lane driveway with a new two lane and pedestrian access.
A major fundraising campaign has been launched by the trustees of Salesbury Memorial Hall to upgrade its current inadequate single lane driveway with a new two lane and pedestrian access.
Most Popular

Full details of the scheme can be seen on the hall website www.salesburymemorialhall.com

Ribble ValleyClitheroe