Gawthorpe Hall: Gallery relaunch for popular textiles collection
The unique displays, which feature historic pieces from Lancashire and around the world, have been put together following months of dedicated work by curator Rachel Midgeley and volunteers. These are viewable to the public in newly refurbished cabinets with enhanced lighting thanks to a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
A special launch event was held with guests including the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Shah Hussain, and Padiham Mayor, Coun. Alf Clempson, with representatives from Lancashire Museums, Lancashire County Council, Friends of Gawthorpe and volunteers, staff and trustees from Gawthorpe Textiles Collection.
Lord Shuttleworth, chair of the Trustees of the Gawthorpe Textiles Collection, said: “We are immensely grateful to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for the grant to make all the changes to our gallery space and we look forward to welcoming visitors to see the collection”
