Visitors to Gawthorpe Hall will be in for a treat when they visit the 16th Century hall following the relaunch of its textiles collection.

The unique displays, which feature historic pieces from Lancashire and around the world, have been put together following months of dedicated work by curator Rachel Midgeley and volunteers. These are viewable to the public in newly refurbished cabinets with enhanced lighting thanks to a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

A special launch event was held with guests including the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Shah Hussain, and Padiham Mayor, Coun. Alf Clempson, with representatives from Lancashire Museums, Lancashire County Council, Friends of Gawthorpe and volunteers, staff and trustees from Gawthorpe Textiles Collection.

