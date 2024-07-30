Gawthorpe Hall: Gallery relaunch for popular textiles collection

By John Deehan
Published 30th Jul 2024, 16:09 BST
Visitors to Gawthorpe Hall will be in for a treat when they visit the 16th Century hall following the relaunch of its textiles collection.
The unique displays, which feature historic pieces from Lancashire and around the world, have been put together following months of dedicated work by curator Rachel Midgeley and volunteers. These are viewable to the public in newly refurbished cabinets with enhanced lighting thanks to a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

A special launch event was held with guests including the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Shah Hussain, and Padiham Mayor, Coun. Alf Clempson, with representatives from Lancashire Museums, Lancashire County Council, Friends of Gawthorpe and volunteers, staff and trustees from Gawthorpe Textiles Collection.

A special launch event was held at Gawthorpe Hall to mark the opening of the textiles collection.

Lord Shuttleworth, chair of the Trustees of the Gawthorpe Textiles Collection, said: “We are immensely grateful to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for the grant to make all the changes to our gallery space and we look forward to welcoming visitors to see the collection”

