Many people are wary of it while others outright dread it, even going so far as to change their normal routines and any plans they may have. The 13th day of a month falls on a Friday at least once a year, and it can occur up to three times in a year. Any month that begins on a Sunday will have a Friday that falls on the 13th.

Thankfully for those who are superstitious, there is only one Friday 13th this year - next Friday, May 13.

But why is this date considered unlucky? Laura Steele of education resource experts PlanBee digs deep for some clues ...

Friday 13th - are you scared?

Look Norse

One possibility as to its origins lies in Norse myth. Twelve gods held a feast. Loki, the trickster god, was not invited, but turned up as the 13th guest. He tricked the blind god, Hodur, into shooting an arrow which killed another god, Baldur. This unfortunate event caused the date to be considered unlucky.

Rooted in religion

Others believe that it has biblical origins - there were thirteen guests at the Last Supper before the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, which took place on a Friday. A further idea traces the roots of this fear back to France in 1307, when King Philip VI ordered the arrest, torture and execution of hundreds of Knights Templar (a powerful religious and military order whose mission it was to defend the Holy Land).

A good day to travel?

While the origins of this belief are unclear, many people do have a real fear of Friday the 13th. This condition even has a name - friggatriskaidekaphobia (‘frigg’ - the norse Goddess of wisdom after whom Friday is named after, ‘triskaideka’ - Greek for ‘13’, and ‘phobia’ - Greek for ‘fear’). It is thought that this fear can have an adverse effect on some businesses, especially airlines, as people are reluctant to fly on the date. Even more people fear the number 13 specifically. This fear is called triskaidekaphobia. This is so widespread that many high-rise buildings do not have a 13th floor (they go from 12 to 14, skipping number 13 altogether). Lots of airports do not have gates numbered 13, and some airlines do not have a row numbered 13 on their planes.

Unlucky Tuesday?

However, Friday the 13th is not considered unlucky by everyone. For example, in Spanish-speaking countries and Greece, Tuesday 13th is actually the unlucky date! This is because in Greek mythology, Ares, the God of war, is associated with Tuesday. In Italy, Friday 17th is unlucky - in Roman numerals, 17 is XVII. These letters can be rearranged into the word ‘VIXI’, which means ‘I have lived’, implying death is imminent.

Debunking superstition