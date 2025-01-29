Clitheroe Town Wells Conservation Campaign holds public meeting in historic Moot Hall
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The audience was told how Clitheroe’s three ancient wells – Stock, St Mary’s and Heald – were the prime reason for the existence of the town, and how they had been neglected over recent years. It is unique for a town to have three such structures surviving, and much could be made of them to both enhance the look of the town and aid tourism.
Steve Ragnall, campaign group chairman, said: “The audience was pleased to hear of the support, voiced by both Clitheroe town and some Ribble Valley borough councillors, for an application for title to Heald and St Mary’s wells to be submitted to H.M. Land Registry, but were disappointed to hear of the attitude of borough officials who have consistently given wrong or misleading information to councillors on this matter.
“Despite being invited, those officers didn’t respond, not even to indicate they would not attend. Neither have they given any response to the evidence provided to them by CTWCC which proves its de-facto ownership of and liability for these Grade II listed structures.
“The fact that RVBC officials are blocking an application to the Land Registry to obtain title to the wells means that no grant funding can be applied for or proper investigative or conservation work can be carried out on our ancient wells.
“It was the consensus of the audience that this should receive their urgent attention, a number stating their concern that RVBC officials have consistently neglected the historic parts of Clitheroe.”
A Ribble Valley Borough Council spokesman said: “The council adopted Stock Well some years ago, as it is on council land at Clitheroe Castle, since which we have maintained the well with the involvement and cooperation of local groups.
“A full assessment in 2022 established that there was no evidence of council ownership or responsibility for the other two wells. And despite the stated intention of Clitheroe Town Council to register ownership of the wells, ownership remains far from clear.
“Nevertheless, as the wells are listed structures in a conservation area, we will continue to work with the community where possible and appropriate to ensure their future.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.