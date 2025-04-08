Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After 18 months of celebrating Burnley FC’s proud past, the team behind the Clarets Collected project is now seeking support to continue its work for another two years.

Based at Burnley Library, the project has brought together more than 5,000 items – programmes, photographs, scrapbooks and more – donated by fans and lovingly catalogued by a team of volunteers. So far, it has attracted over 2,000 visitors, run three exhibitions, and welcomed nearly 500 local schoolchildren for free educational sessions and Turf Moor tours.

With current funding due to end in September, the team is determined to keep the momentum going. Phase two would see a new part-time project officer appointed, 15 volunteer roles created, and an oral history project launched. Plans also include three more exhibitions, 24 additional free school visits, and continued matchday drop-in events.

Burnley FC players arrive home to a resounding welcome from fans after narrowly losing the FA Cup Final to Charlton Athletic in April 1947.

The aim is to build on the project’s impact so far – connecting young people with the town’s sporting and cultural history, and offering meaningful volunteering opportunities. One volunteer described the project as a lifeline, saying it helped them reconnect with the community after a personal loss.

The push for continued funding has already been boosted by a £1,000 donation from former Burnley FC director John Sullivan, who also gifted a large part of his own memorabilia collection. “I’ve supported this project from the outset and would love to see another two years,” he said. “I’d encourage anyone with an interest in the Clarets to donate too.”

Phase two would culminate in a celebratory exhibition during Burnley’s Year of Culture in 2027, ensuring the club’s heritage – and the town’s history – continues to inspire future generations.

Anybody wishing to donate to ‘More Clarets Collected’ can do so by clicking here. For more information or to get involved, visit Lancashire Archives.