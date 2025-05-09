Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our Bygone Burnley video today takes us to Thompson Park.

Respected local historian Roger Frost MBE guides us around this extensive and historic park, whose varied features include a boating lake, outdoor pool and even a miniature railway.

Thompson Park’s story begins with textile magnate James Whitham Thompson who was responsible for founding the park, after leaving £50,000 in his will.

Sadly, Thompson was killed in a motor accident, but a few years later a council committee travelled to Blackpool to view the New Stanley Park, and would go on to model Thompson Park along the same lines.

Thompson Park in Burnley, several years after it was opened in 1930

Thompson Park, which opened in 1930, stands at 16 to 18 acres in size boasting a lake and famous bridge, both of which are original.

Roger said: “Thompson was keen that a park should be a facility for the whole town. Another feature he liked was the idea of proving a paddling pool.

“Regards the location of the park, Thompson is reputed to have seen this area when he was on the top deck of a Burnley tram. He was very keen on this area. He looked out and saw Bank Hall Colliery and canal, with trees beyond. He thought that would be a great area for a park.”

We next look at the park’s Italian Gardens with its Doric columns – so-called because they represent the gardens of Medieval and Renaissance Italy.

Roger also looks at the popular miniature railway. In 2005 an extension loop was opened when Roger was Mayor of Burnley.

Our next stop is the pavillion, which benefits from superb views of the lake and boathouse.

“When it was first built this was the restaurant where good food was served by people in black and white uniforms in the 1930s. After the war it was the home of ice-cream merchant Cece’s.

“The pavillion sits very close to where once stood a conservatory, copying ones in Blackpool, Blackburn and Liverpool. However, during the war a bomb fell in the park and destroyed all the glass in the conservatory and nearby Burnley College.

“Thankfully, the bomb missed the nearby canal which could have flooded the town.”

Our video ends with a look at the memorial to ‘Burnley’s Beloved Physician’, heart disease pioneer Sir James Mackenzie who set up in practice on Bank Parade.