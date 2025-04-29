Burnley’s Weavers’ Triangle Visitor Centre bank holiday opening times
Two new exhibitions on local history will be taking place at the Weavers’ Triangle Visitor Centre this weekend.
The centre will be open from Saturday at noon until 4pm. It will also be open on Sunday and there will be a special Bank Holiday opening on Monday at the same times.
The exhibitions are the Ightenhill Manor House: A Lost Medieval Village; and The Mills of the Weavers’ Triangle.
The Burnley Fair exhibition, the Schoolroom, the Parlour and the Toll house exhibitions will also be available.