Burnley’s Sandygate regeneration project, which includes the extension of The University of Lancashire campus, has been shortlisted for a prestigious placemaking award.

Sandygate was purchased by Burnley Council in the late 2000s, comprising a range of semi-derelict mills and heritage building alongside cleared sites. Over the last decade, the area has been transformed with the restoration of Victoria Mill, Sandygate Mill, the iconic Slaters Terrace and more recently Newtown Mill, alongside new public realm and new contemporary buildings accommodating student halls and residential apartments.

The scheme has been joint venture between Burnley Council and Barnfield Investment Properties supported by architects Capita, Campbell Driver and DAY, with the University of Lancashire as the anchor client. And it has resulted in Sandygate being shortlisted for Place in Progress at The Pineapple Awards. Launched in 2019 by The Developer in partnership with Design Council, The Pineapple Awards are unique in seeking to celebrate great places where people want to live, work, play, shop or learn.

Burnley's Sandygate re-generation project, including the restoration of Slaters Terrace and Newtown Mill (pictured) has been nominated for an award

Coun. Lubna Khan, executive member for economy and development at Burnley Council, said: “Sandygate is a shining example of how collaboration and innovation can breathe new life into heritage assets while shaping Burnley’s evolution as a thriving university town. This project has sensitively restored historic buildings, introduced thoughtfully constructed new facilities, and created a vibrant space for students and the

wider community. Being shortlisted for the prestigious Place in Progress award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in this transformative development.”

Tim Webber, chairman and managing director at Barnfield Construction Ltd, added: “Sandygate is not just a project; it was a vision for a vibrant, inclusive future that empowered everyone - and that has been brought to life. For many years, these historic buildings were in a state of disrepair, but together we have transformed them into a space that fosters connection, growth and innovation, ensuring that they remain a vital part of the Burnley landscape for many more years to come.”

The winners will be announced on April 2nd.