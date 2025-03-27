A TRIP to Chester Zoo was enjoyed by pupils from St Ste phen's CE Junior and Infant School — all 234 of them! And now they're putting all they've learned down on paper as part of their national curriculum work. Headmaster Mr Jim Seott said it was the first time in years that the whole school, and 35 adults gathered from the teaching, welfare and cleaning staff as well as parents, had gone on a trip and everyone had thoroughly enjoyed it. After the trip to the 200, which is well equipped for youngsters, pupils from the infant classes right through to the top juniors set down to write and draw about what they had seen.placeholder image
Burnley Express Retro: 16 images showcasing school life in the early '90s

By John Deehan
Published 27th Mar 2025, 13:58 BST
The Burnley Express is taking a trip down memory lane with 16 fascinating photos from our archives, offering a glimpse into school life in Burnley during the early '90s.

This collection brings to life moments from the past, capturing students, teachers, and key events that shaped the local school experience.

Do you recognise anyone?

YOUNGSTERS from St Mary's RC Primary School certainly got going on a sponsored event to raise money for children less fortunate than themselves - raising a magnificent £2, 750.17! Yes, and the sum collected for the NSPCC amazed staff at the school who had organised the sponsored activities, which included drawing and writing. Around 350 children took part in the project, which took place over nearly three weeks, and they thoroughly enjoyed it as well. NSPCC representative Mrs Lynne Normanton went along to the school in Holcombe Drive, Burn-ley, to collect the cheque. This is the first time for many years that pupils have done such a project to raise money, and staff say they would like to thank people who had sponsored the children for their generosity.

YOUNG villagers in Worsthorne have been out and about clean-sweeping the area. Pupils from Worsthorne County Primary School joined teachers and parents in a clean-up of the area earlier this week, collecting piles of rubbish. Last year, to coincide with the national Cleans-weep campaign, the environment-consious pupils collected 22 bags - but this year they cleaned for an hour and managed to fill no less than 40 bags with litter, which ranged from bottles and glass to a bed mattress! Sadly some of their hard work was wasted because the next morning the area in the village centre, by the bench, was almost as bad as it had been before the clear-up got under way. Nevertheless, the groups managed to clear as far up as Gorple Road and the outskirts of the village in their second annual clean-up.

SPRING has certainly arrived at Briercliffe County Primary School - bringing with it £770. That's the money raised by the school's annual spring fair organised by the Parent Teacher Association. Most sales held at the school prove to be moneymakers and as usual, there were so many bargains it was difficult to know where to begin. Customers poured in to grab the bargains on the cake, bric-a-brac and craft stalls and there was also a raffle, tombola and plenty of refreshments to keep the hungry bargain hunters happy!

Old grey London ain't what she used to be, but she's still got the biggest concentration of historical buildings in Britain. That's why the top year junior pupils from Ightenhill County Primary School in Alder Street, Burnley, headed south on Monday for a sight-seeing, fact-finding four days. In a packed itinerary, the 46 11-year-olds, accompanied by five teachers, managed to visit the Tower of London, Madame Tussaud's, the Planetarium, St Paul's Cathedral, and the Science Museum— and still found time to walk the length of Whitehall and take in two West End shows. Their tour of the capital was completed with a guided tour of the Houses of Parliament by Burnley MP Mr Peter Pike. This was the eighth year that the school has mounted its London trip, and the number of students who took advantage of it is, say staff, indicative of how extremely popular it has become.

