2 . Worsthorne's big clean-up

YOUNG villagers in Worsthorne have been out and about clean-sweeping the area. Pupils from Worsthorne County Primary School joined teachers and parents in a clean-up of the area earlier this week, collecting piles of rubbish. Last year, to coincide with the national Cleans-weep campaign, the environment-consious pupils collected 22 bags - but this year they cleaned for an hour and managed to fill no less than 40 bags with litter, which ranged from bottles and glass to a bed mattress! Sadly some of their hard work was wasted because the next morning the area in the village centre, by the bench, was almost as bad as it had been before the clear-up got under way. Nevertheless, the groups managed to clear as far up as Gorple Road and the outskirts of the village in their second annual clean-up. Photo: NA