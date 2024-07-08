Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Burnley Empire Trust has received a grant of £9,468 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for an exciting heritage project, Connecting People with Hidden Heritage, at the much loved historic venue.

Made possible by National Lottery players, the project focuses on creating accessible open days enabling members of the public to see inside the town's historic venue.

Supported through the Heritage Fund, the project will enable community groups and members of the public to see inside the building and learn about the history and the future of the region's only surviving venue of its kind.

This year the Burnley Empire, a purpose built Music Hall of Varieties, will celebrate its 130th opening anniversary and the Trust are keen to connect and reconnect people to the building.

Burnley Empire Theatre

BET Chair Sophie Gibson said: “We’re thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players and our project will support

accessible open days over Summer giving people an opportunity to see inside the historic venue and look beyond the photographs, learn about the building, whilst inspiring pride in local heritage. Last year we hosted open days for the first time with people travelling from across the UK to Burnley and it’s clear that there’s an ongoing demand from people wanting to see inside the Burnley Empire and we’re looking forward to welcoming people to the building and would like to visit.”

The Empire Music Hall and Theatre of Varieties was built in 1894 for the people of Burnley and originally designed by architect George Birkbeck Rawcliffe (known as GB Rawcliffe), who had also designed the adjoining Victoria Opera House on St James’s Street in 1886, and both theatres were connected with each other for staff and performers to move easily between the two buildings.

Between 1910 and 1911 the theatre underwent substantial reconstruction by the celebrated theatre architect and designer Bertie Crewe and at its reopening was declared ‘undoubtedly the most beautiful and up to date theatre in the north of England’.

Today the large capacity venue retains its elaborate decorative features and is on a journey towards restoration to serve the community as a stand out venue once again.

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “It is fantastic news that we are able to support the Burnley Empire Trust with this project that will provide exclusive access for local people and visitors to see inside this wonderful building that is absolutely steeped in heritage. Thanks to National Lottery players, this summer more people will have the exciting opportunity to learn about the incredible history of the only surviving Music Hall of its kind in Lancashire.”

The Burnley Empire Trust is actively working to protect, preserve and restore the historic venue known as the Burnley Empire for the benefit of the townspeople of Burnley, Lancashire, and the nation at large.

Through their work they aim to promote, maintain, improve, assist and advance public access, appreciation and understanding in the arts.