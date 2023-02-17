A number of painting and decorating students from Themis are taking on the challenge, which began on Friday, February 10th, as part of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek.

The level one to three students will be working on the project over a number of months, with tasks involved including removing the old paint ,cleaning and re-painting the very same railings which surrounded the old Burnley Grammar School.

The Landmark in Burnley and Themis at Burnley College have teamed up for an exciting new project which will see the training providers' students refurbish the railings surrounding the beautifully restored Grade II listed building.

Claire Rhodes, General Manager at The Landmark, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have local students from Themis here with us decorating the iconic railings which surround our building.

"It's fitting that a building steeped in Burnley's history has another generation helping with its upkeep."

Mark Smith, Painting and Decorating Lecturer at Burnley College, commented: "Everyone in our painting and decorating department, including all the students taking part, are extremely proud to be involved in such an exciting project and opportunity.

"Burnley College has historic links with this building and we couldn't think of a better challenge and we are looking forward to seeing the end results."

Anthony Allen, Painting and Decorating Lecturer at Burnley College, added: "Our course can set up our students with a career for life and onto apprenticeships with local businesses, allowing our students to focus on expanding their skills to a higher technical level and this project at The Landmark is no different.

"Being such an historical building with fascinating features on the railings themselves, there will be plenty of exciting challenges along the way for our students."

The Landmark was recently named as one of the top co-working spaces in the UK, with its wonderful range of facilities including state-of-the-art private meeting rooms, conference spaces, private offices and a business club offering unrivalled business support.

Not only that but The Landmark's 1873 Wing is also Burnley's newest destination for life events and occasions including christenings, birthday parties, funerals, weddings, live music and much more.

The atmospheric and iconic building is not only steeped in history, set in the Grade II listed former Burnley Grammar School, but it also boasts incredible features throughout including hi-tech lighting and sound systems, specially commissioned stained glass windows,