These retro photos capture the character, warmth and nights out that defined generations. The images come from a two-year project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives, which digitised over 50,000 historic photos from libraries in Accrington, Burnley, Nelson and Colne. Collated by Lancashire County Council, these pictures form part of the wider Red Rose Collections.
1. Cross Keys Hotel
Looking towards Sandygate with the clock of Clock Tower Mill in the background, and other industrial and commercial buildings. Dates prior to re-building ca. 1906. Photo: Lancashire County Council
2. Bull and Butcher, Manchester Road, Burnley
Once a pub and farm, in the parish of Habergham Eaves, on the toll-gate road out of Burnley to Rawtenstall. Image dated at 1932. In recent times became derelict, burnt out by arson in 2016 and demolished. Photo: Lancashire County Council
3. The Town Mouse, formerly Salford Hotel
The Salford Hotel opened in the mid 1860's on Royle Road (now Brown Street). The inn took its name from the Salt Ford, which is where the pack horses crossed the rivers Calder and Brun. The hotel closed in 1971 and remained so until 1978 when it re-opened under a new name, 'The Town Mouse'. Image donated by Jack Nadin. Photo: Lancashire County Council
4. White Lion Hotel, St James's Street, Burnley
Located at 22 St James's St., on the corner of Parker Lane, the pub was originally developed from a farm with adjoining land known as White Lion Croft, and a Butcher's shop in the early 1800s. This was demolished and replaced with this building in 1910. Photo: Lancashire County Council