3 . The Town Mouse, formerly Salford Hotel

The Salford Hotel opened in the mid 1860's on Royle Road (now Brown Street). The inn took its name from the Salt Ford, which is where the pack horses crossed the rivers Calder and Brun. The hotel closed in 1971 and remained so until 1978 when it re-opened under a new name, 'The Town Mouse'. Image donated by Jack Nadin. Photo: Lancashire County Council