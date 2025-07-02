15 cracking photos from Padiham on Parade 2025 (part two)

By Sue Plunkett
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 11:05 BST
Padiham on Parade 2025 drew thousands of visitors to the town at the weekend.

Celebrating Armed Forces Day, the two day event featured a host of attractions including live vocal performances, dancing to 1940s tunes, a funfair, Punch and Judy show, displays of military vehicles and aircraft, a vintage fair in Padiham Town Hall and the ever popular Cafe Rene.

The weather stayed fine and many people got into the spirit of the day, dressing up in 1940s themed outfits and on the Sunday a miliary parade and remembrance service took place. Shops and businesses in the town decorated their windows and Padiham Fire Station opened its doors to the public and staged a series of displays. And Mary Potter, who is the manager of the town’s Pendleside Hospice shop, was in the thick of the action and took these cracking photos of the day.

