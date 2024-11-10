The secret group of crocheters worked overtime to produce some stunning displays around Barnoldswick and the Pendle area in time for this special day to commemorate all those who gave their lives in World War One and Two and later conflicts.
Here is a selection of images of the poppy displays that also include a stunning war horse topper.
1. Stunning displays created by the Barlick Yarn Fairies to mark Remembrance Sunday
, Photo: s
2. Stunning displays created by the Barlick Yarn Fairies to mark Remembrance Sunday
. Photo: s
3. Stunning displays created by the Barlick Yarn Fairies to mark Remembrance Sunday
. Photo: s
4. Stunning displays created by the Barlick Yarn Fairies to mark Remembrance Sunday
. Photo: s
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.