12 lovely photos of moving displays and postbox toppers created by Barlick Yarn Fairies to mark Remembrance Sunday

By Sue Plunkett
Published 10th Nov 2024, 18:34 BST
The Barlick Yarn Fairies pulled out all the stops to commemorate Remembrance Sunday.

The secret group of crocheters worked overtime to produce some stunning displays around Barnoldswick and the Pendle area in time for this special day to commemorate all those who gave their lives in World War One and Two and later conflicts.

Here is a selection of images of the poppy displays that also include a stunning war horse topper.

Stunning displays created by the Barlick Yarn Fairies to mark Remembrance Sunday

Stunning displays created by the Barlick Yarn Fairies to mark Remembrance Sunday

Stunning displays created by the Barlick Yarn Fairies to mark Remembrance Sunday

Stunning displays created by the Barlick Yarn Fairies to mark Remembrance Sunday

