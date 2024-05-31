Jubilee Mill in Shakespeare Street dates back to 1887 when it was built by the Padiham Room and Power Company Ltd. It closed in 1984 as trade dropped and the steam engine from inside the mill was removed and is now in a museum. The engine house was designated as a Grade Two listed building in 1985 and went up for sale a year later.
The landmark building was bought four years ago by Burnley based Cannon Corner Ltd property developers and work began on restoring the property into three homes. The four bedroomed properties are now on the market with the Burnley branch of Reeds Rains estate agents.
These photos give you a guided tour of the properties that boast bespoke kitchens, fixtures and fittings.
1 / 3