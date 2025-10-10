10 fascinating photos of Burnley town centre through the years

By John Deehan
Published 10th Oct 2025, 16:53 BST
We’ve dipped into the archives to bring you 10 photos showing Burnley in and around the town centre over the years.

From everyday scenes to moments of change, these images offer a fascinating glimpse into the town’s past and how it’s evolved.

The Keirby Hotel was built at a cost of £250,000 and opened in 1960. The hotel was built on the site of an old Brewery of the same name on Church Street. It was intended to be the jewel in Burnley's crown, the only 4* hotel in Lancashire outside of Manchester and Blackpool. This view is looking along the straight mile of the Leeds to Liverpool Canal, and also visible are the Odeon Cinema and the Mecca Locarno Ballroom.

The Keirby Hotel was built at a cost of £250,000 and opened in 1960. The hotel was built on the site of an old Brewery of the same name on Church Street. It was intended to be the jewel in Burnley's crown, the only 4* hotel in Lancashire outside of Manchester and Blackpool. This view is looking along the straight mile of the Leeds to Liverpool Canal, and also visible are the Odeon Cinema and the Mecca Locarno Ballroom. Photo: Lancashire County Council

Construction of the Keirby Hotel and roundabout.

Construction of the Keirby Hotel and roundabout. Photo: Lancashire Councty Council

Taken during the construction of Centenary Way, Burnley. Aqueduct Street was named for the Calder Aqueduct which carries the Leeds and Liverpool Canal over the river Calder. Burnley Corporation Transport garage is amongst the other buildings visible, plus a gentleman with a three wheeled vehicle.

Taken during the construction of Centenary Way, Burnley. Aqueduct Street was named for the Calder Aqueduct which carries the Leeds and Liverpool Canal over the river Calder. Burnley Corporation Transport garage is amongst the other buildings visible, plus a gentleman with a three wheeled vehicle. Photo: Lancashire County Council

Opened 1982, closed January 2001 after CRS merged with CWS, demolished 2003, became Pioneer on 14.3.94.

Opened 1982, closed January 2001 after CRS merged with CWS, demolished 2003, became Pioneer on 14.3.94. Photo: Lancashire County Council

