10 fascinating photos of Burnley town centre through the years

1 . Keirby Hotel and roundabout, Burnley. (1962)

The Keirby Hotel was built at a cost of £250,000 and opened in 1960. The hotel was built on the site of an old Brewery of the same name on Church Street. It was intended to be the jewel in Burnley's crown, the only 4* hotel in Lancashire outside of Manchester and Blackpool. This view is looking along the straight mile of the Leeds to Liverpool Canal, and also visible are the Odeon Cinema and the Mecca Locarno Ballroom. Photo: Lancashire County Council