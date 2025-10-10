10 fascinating photos of Burnley town centre through the years

From everyday scenes to moments of change, these images offer a fascinating glimpse into the town’s past and how it’s evolved.
1. Keirby Hotel and roundabout, Burnley. (1962)
The Keirby Hotel was built at a cost of £250,000 and opened in 1960. The hotel was built on the site of an old Brewery of the same name on Church Street. It was intended to be the jewel in Burnley's crown, the only 4* hotel in Lancashire outside of Manchester and Blackpool. This view is looking along the straight mile of the Leeds to Liverpool Canal, and also visible are the Odeon Cinema and the Mecca Locarno Ballroom. Photo: Lancashire County Council
2. Keirby Hotel and roundabout, Burnley. (1961)
Construction of the Keirby Hotel and roundabout. Photo: Lancashire Councty Council
3. Centenary Way under construction, view towards Aqueduct Street. (Circa 1960)
Taken during the construction of Centenary Way, Burnley. Aqueduct Street was named for the Calder Aqueduct which carries the Leeds and Liverpool Canal over the river Calder. Burnley Corporation Transport garage is amongst the other buildings visible, plus a gentleman with a three wheeled vehicle. Photo: Lancashire County Council
4. Leo's Supermarket (Co-op) Burnley. (1984)
Opened 1982, closed January 2001 after CRS merged with CWS, demolished 2003, became Pioneer on 14.3.94. Photo: Lancashire County Council