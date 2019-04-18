Here are the nominations for the Burnley Business Awards 2019

The nominations have been announced for this year's Burnley Business Awards.



A total of 560 guests are expected to attend the prestigious event, which takes place on Thursday, June 20th at Towneley Hall.

The nominations are:

Finalists – Small Business of the Year 2019 (5-19)

Paragus Ltd T/A CheckedSafe

Batch Brew

GB Integrated Systems Ltd

+24 Marketing

Ellis’s

Blackburn Distributions

Finalists – Small Business of the Year 2019 (20-49)

Moorhouse’s

PH7

Speakman Contractors

Primary Engineer

Craftsman Restoration T/A UK Restoration Services

Finalists – Medium Business of the Year 2019

Crow Wood Leisure Ltd

Birchall Foodservice

Finalists – Manufacturing Excellence Award 2019

VEKA Group

Paradigm Precision

Specialist Anodising Co Ltd (SACO)

Safran Nacelles Ltd

Finalists – Growing Business of the Year 2019

Craftsman Restoration Ltd T/A Restoration Services

Blackburn Distributions

Process Instruments

FloControl

Paragus Ltd T/A CheckedSafe

Low Carbon Energy Co Ltd

Finalists – Young Employee of the Year 2019

Megan Pritchard, Pendleside Hospice

Khaleel Mahmood, VEKA Group

Jade Webster, Hayden Contract Furnishings Ltd

Cleo Jackson, FloControl Ltd

Billy Hasler-Cregg, Ring Stones Maintenance

Finalists – Employer of the Year Award finalists 2019

Veka Group

Safran Nacelles Ltd

Paradigm Precision

Birchall Foodservice

Pendleside Hospice

Boohoo

Finalists – Apprenticeship of the Year Award 2019

Petty Estate Agents

Safran Nacelles

Paradigm Precision

Speakman Contractors

Pipeline Induction Heat

Finalists – Innovation Award 2019

Paragus Limited/T/A CheckedSafe

Process Instruments (UK) Ltd

Safran Nacelles Ltd

Finalists – Leisure, Tourism, Hospitality Award 2019

Shores Hey Farm

Crow Wood Leisure

The Lawrence Hotel

Holiday Inn Express

Hurstwood Hall Guest House

Finalists – Digital Impact Award 2019

Paragus Limited T/A CheckedSafe

Wired Plus

AMS Neve

Finalists – International Business of the Year 2019

Pipeline Induction Heat Ltd

Blackburn Distributions Ltd

Process Instruments (UK) Ltd

Specialist Anodising Co Ltd (SACO)

Finalists – Burnley Business of the Year Award 2019

Pipeline Induction Heat

VEKA Group

Process Instruments (UK) Ltd

Specialist Anodising Co Ltd (SACO)

Safran Nacelles Ltd

Organisers Burnley Council and Burnley Bondholders have announced the University of Central Lancashire as headline sponsor, raising awareness of the university’s growth in Burnley and the education and business support the university offers.

Other sponsors include Burnley College Project Digital, Themis, AMS Neve, Safran, Holiday Inn Express, Paradigm Precision, Rotherwood Recruitment; Napthens Solicitors, Barnfield Construction, Taylors Solicitors, Boohoo, Forbes Solicitors, Mint Business Travel, Veka, Eshton Developments, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Peter Scott Printers and Moorhouse’s Brewery.