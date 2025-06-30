A Whalley mum-of-two is fundraising for the charity that supported her family when her son required life-saving surgery within 24 hours of being born.

Katie Mellor Snaith’s son was born with a rare defect known as TOF (oesophageal atresia and tracheo-oesophageal fistula), which affects the tube through which food passes from the mouth to the stomach. The yoga teacher faced a “nightmare situation” during her second pregnancy when she was told that baby Benjamin would need to undergo a critical operation at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, over an hour away from their home.

Now the 36-year-old is hosting the Big Yoga Class online on Wednesday, the day before Benjamin’s first birthday, to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, which stepped in to help the family.

Katie said: “The news hit us hard. I’d dreamt of having a homebirth, my first birth having been midwife-led and uncomplicated. Once the initial shock passed, my husband Ed and I started to think about the logistics of the situation. Where would we stay? How could we support each other and still look after Esme, our then four-year-old daughter, when we needed to be by Benjamin’s side?”

Katie Mellor Snaith, of Whalley, with her husband Ed, and their children Esme and baby Benjamin.

The family found a safe space in the 65-bedroom Ronald McDonald House Manchester, which provides free accommodation to the families of children being treated just moments away at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and St Mary’s Neonatal Unit.

“Benjamin got rushed straight to the neonatal intensive care unit, and one of the nurses referred us for accommodation at the Ronald McDonald House,” said Katie.

"Within four days, we were given a room. Initially, I’d no idea what to expect and felt nervous about the prospect of being away from home and having to use shared facilities with other families. However, as soon as I got there, I was overwhelmed by how lovely it was. Our bedroom was homely and comfortable, and all the shared spaces were immaculate. I could tell immediately that it was well looked after by wonderful, compassionate staff, who made us feel so welcome.”

Benjamin’s surgery went to plan, but he contracted a virus in hospital, which extended his admission by two months. In the meantime, Esme started school and Ed, a project director for a property development company, had to go back to work, but the Ronald McDonald House enabled the family to spend precious time together at weekends.

“The House became a second home, where we could be together during the hardest time of our lives,” Katie said.

“We ended up being there for three months while Benjamin was in NICU, then another three weeks in March this year when he had another admission to the Children's Hospital. We will be forever grateful for this amazing charity.”

Katie, who specialises in pregnancy and post-natal yoga, has already amassed more than double her £3,500 fundraising target, calling the support from the community “incredible”. Her online yoga class is suitable for beginners and has a suggested donation of £10, but participants are free to donate whatever they can.

You can book a place here and donate via www.justgiving.com/page/benjamins-first-birthday