Whalley community shares views on future of former Calderstones site Clay Fields

Almost 200 people – including families, residents, community groups and local councillors –have taken part in three engagement sessions, having their say about the future of Clay Fields, the former Calderstones site in Whalley.

Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust (LSCft), along with architects BDP and community engagement specialists Deco Publique, hosted the first event on Wednesday January 29th, where key members of the community, including the police, parish and borough councillors, were invited to hear about the vision of the site, make suggestions and ask questions.

A further drop-in session took place on Saturday (February 1st) and saw local residents of all ages, including children, parents, carers, community leaders, representatives from voluntary organisations such as the Royal British Legion and Ribble Valley business owners visit the former St Luke’s church near the entrance of the large 106-acre site.

As well as taking part in activities, attendees got the chance to speak with the design team, as well as LSCft colleagues, and other local stakeholders including the Lancashire Wildlife Trust, who provided the opportunity to see local wildlife in the outdoor space.

Clay Fields, the former Calderstones site in Whalley

Ursula Martin, Deputy CEO and Chief Strategy and Improvement Officer at LSCft, said: “It has been great for us to speak to so many people and really get to the heart of what local people, businesses and key partners would like to see on the site in the future.

“Our vision for Clay Fields is beyond what people would consider to be a traditional NHS site. We want to create a community for restorative and regenerative health and wellbeing. This means working with people who live and work in the village, as well as our current patients and colleagues, as they will be the very people to use this unique and important site to live happy, healthy and independent lives.

‘We have an exciting journey ahead of us that, over the next ten years, could open opportunities for heath, wellbeing and new models of preventative and recovery-based care. Whatever is brought forward from the feedback we receive will be sustainable, will hopefully contribute to the Ribble Valley economy and we very much intend to keep and respect green space which is ideal for positive mental health.”

LSCft acquired the site, one of the largest NHS plots in the country, in April 2024 and has since been working with key stakeholders to develop a new long-term vision for its future.

It will consist of four zones, one of which will include NHS services. The site has lots of beautiful outdoor space and nature, which is ideal for mental health recovery but also offers so many opportunities for local people, businesses and wider partnerships.

While the concept of the four zones is being used as a basis, no firm designs or plans have yet been developed, which is why people are being asked to share their ideas and concerns.

Further events are:

Tuesday February 11th, 11am to 1pm Drop-in design development community forum at the former St. Luke’s Church on the Clay Fields site, Mitton Road, Whalley.

Tuesday February 18th, 5pm to 7pm Drop-in design development community forum at Whalley Library.

Wednesday March 5th, 11am to 1pm and Thursday 6 March, 5-30pm to 7-30pm A chance to meet the design team at Whalley Library. Throughout the week there will also be an exhibition which people can drop-in and see, leaving comments and suggestions.

Ursula Martin added: “Anyone who wants to know more or who is interested in the future of the site is invited to attend any of the events or drop-in sessions as we want to ensure as many people are represented and are given an opportunity to contribute to this visionary and very exciting project.

“We are developing a set of frequently asked questions based on what we get asked at the events which will go on our website soon so if you have any questions, you may see an answer there or alternatively, you can email [email protected].”