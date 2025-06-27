The timetable is to be extended for the shuttle bus running between Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Hospitals.

Transport operator, Moving People Bus and Coach Services, stepped in to save the NHS-operated service from the axe five months ago and began running it commercially, adding in pick-ups in Burnley and Blackburn town centres.

It now plans to cover weekends and amend some of the weekday times to better match the shift patterns of NHS staff, following passenger feedback. It has applied to the Traffic Commissioner to make these changes and once approved they will be operating from Monday, July 21st.

Glen Chamberlain, managing director of Moving People, said: “Following the first couple of months of operation it was clear that the timetable during the week could be better for staff starting and

Transport operator Moving People is extending the bus shuttle service that takes people to The Royal Blackburn Hospital (pictured) from Burnley. Photo by Kelvin Stuttard

finishing times and there has been a huge gap in covering weekend travel, too.

“Moving People would like to thank everyone who has continued to use the bus as a paid-for service and note that the Government’s announcement to keep the £3 fare cap beyond its original end date this winter is really helpful in ensuring this vital route is viable for the future.”

What do the suggested changes include?

- Moving the 4-45pm departure from Blackburn Bus Station to 5pm, meaning a pick up at Blackburn Hospital at 5-10pm instead of the current 4-55pm service, making it easier for staff finishing at 5pm to get home;

- A proposed comprehensive Saturday timetable from 6-30am – 8-50pm and Sunday timetable from 7-30am – 6-45pm with a view to further expand the service as it develops.

In January, Burnley MP Oliver Ryan, and East Lancashire MPs and councillors came together when East Lancashire Hospitals announced it could no longer afford to pay the £780,000 subsidy to operate the bus for free.

MP Ryan said: “Finding a commercial operator was a brilliant outcome for local people at the time and I am so grateful Moving People has been able to create a valuable service for local people, including patients, visitors and staff to get between our two main hospital sites.

He welcomed the revised and expanded timetable, adding: “I’d like to thank Moving People for all their hard work to achieve this and wish them every success for the future of the route.”