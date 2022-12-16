These are the Christmas and New Year 2022/23 pharmacy opening times in and around Burnley
While there will be changes to opening times over the festivities, many pharmacies in and around Burnley will be open over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.
Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board is advising locals to make sure any repeat prescriptions are ordered before Christmas, and to ensure that individuals have enough medication to see them through as pharmacy opening times may vary across the Christmas and New Year period.
If you are concerned you can speak to your GP or pharmacist about ordering repeat prescriptions online.
Contact NHS 111 online or over the phone if you are in urgent need.
Those eligible should also book flu and COVID-19 vaccinations – especially if you are attending parties or visiting family – rather than putting it off until the new year. To find out if you are eligible, and to book, visit healthierlsc.co.uk/getmyjab.
This is when your local pharmacy will be open during the festivities:
Christmas Day – December 25
Cohens Pharmacy, 68-70 Coal Clough Lane, Burnley 1pm-3pm
Geloo Brothers, Pharmacy 13-14 Union Street, Darwen 1pm-4pm
Accrington Late Night Pharmacy, 188-190 Blackburn Road, Accrington 10am-1pm
Boxing Day – December 26
Boots Pharmacy, 51 St James Street, Burnley 10am-2pm
Asda Pharmacy, Princess Way, Burnley 10am-4pm
Market Street Pharmacy, 29-31 Market Street, Darwen 10am-6pm
Asda Pharmacy, St Mary's Way Holly Mount, Rawtenstall 10am-4pm
Asda Pharmacy, Hyndburn Road, Accrington 10am-4pm
Asda Pharmacy, Corporation Street, Colne 10am-4pm
Oswaldtwiste Pharmacy, 300 Union Road, Oswaldtwiste 7.30am-10.30pm
Tuesday, December 27
Asda Pharmacy, Princess Way, Burnley 10am-4pm
Market Street Pharmacy, 29-31 Market Street, Darwen 10am-2m
Asda Pharmacy, St Mary's Way Holly Mount, Rawtenstall 10am-4pm
Asda Pharmacy, Hyndburn Road, Accrington 10am-4pm
Asda Pharmacy, Corporation Street, Colne 10am-4pm
Oswaldtwistle Pharmacy, 300 Union Road, Oswaldtwisle 7.30am-10.30pm
Superdrug Pharmacy, 20 Cornhill, Arndale Centre, Accrington 9am-5.30pm
New Year’s Day – January 1
Lloyds Pharmacy, J Sainsburys Store, Active Way, Burnley 10am-4pm
Burnley Late Night Pharmacy, 36B Colne Road, Burnley 11am-9pm
Tesco Pharmacy Wyre Street, Padiham, Burnley 10am-4pm
Tesco Pharmacy Centenary Way, Finsley Gate, Burnley 10am-4pm
Asda Pharmacy, Princess Way, Burnley 11am-5pm
Market Street Pharmacy, 29-31 Market Street, Darwen 10am-6pm
Asda Pharmacy, St Mary's Way Holly Mount, Rawtenstall 11am-5pm
Asda Pharmacy, Hyndburn Road, Accrington 10am-4pm
Asda Pharmacy, Corporation Street, Colne 10am-4pm
Tesco Pharmacy, 2 Eagle Street, Accrington 11am-5pm
Tesco Pharmacy, Tesco Superstore, Haslingden Road, Haslingden, Rossendale 10am-4pm
Tesco Pharmacy Bury Road, Bocholt Way, Rawtenstall 11am-5pm
Tesco Pharmacy Queen Street, Great Harwood 10am-4pm
Oswaldwtistle Pharmacy 300 Union Road, Oswaldtwistle, Accrington noon-10.30pm
Accrington Late Night Pharmacy 188 Blackburn Road, Accrington 10am-8pm
Nelson Pharmacy 41 Every Street, Nelson 9am-10pm
Evercare Pharmacy 13 Market Street, Colne 9am-8pm
Monday, January 2
Asda Pharmacy, Princess Way, Burnley 10am-4pm
Market Street Pharmacy, 29-31 Market Street, Darwen 10am-6pm
Asda Pharmacy, St Mary's Way Holly Mount, Rawtenstall 10am-4pm
Asda Pharmacy, Hyndburn Road, Accrington 10am-4pm
Asda Pharmacy, Corporation Street, Colne 10am-4pm
Oswaldtwistle Pharmacy, 300 Union Road, Oswaldtwistle, Accrington 7.30am-10.30pm