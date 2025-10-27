New GP Patient Survey reveals satisfaction levels in 2025

The 22 GP surgeries in Lancashire with the least helpful receptionists - according to patients

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 27th Oct 2025, 13:30 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 13:31 GMT

Patients in Lancashire have had their say on their GP receptionist teams ☎

The Government has recently announced plans to transform GP services in the UK, changing the current funding format, which is more than two decades old.

Research found that people living in more deprived areas and coastal towns often have the highest needs for the NHS, but the fewest GPs, the worst-performing services, and the longest waiting lists.

Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results. Patients in Lancashire have revealed how they feel their GP receptionists are performing.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on patients’ experiences across Lancashire and beyond.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their doctor’s surgery.

The survey reveals how patients really feel about their reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

However, not every GP surgery met expectations. Here we reveal the surgeries in Lancashire where reception teams have been voted the worst by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘not very helpful or not at all helpful’.

There were 358 survey forms sent out to patients at Compass Medical Practice in Blackpool, and the response rate was 11%. 62% of patients said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.'

1. Compass Medical Practice - Blackpool

There were 898 survey forms sent out to patients at Nelson Medical Practice in Nelson, and the response rate was 12%. 40% of patients said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.'

2. Nelson Medical Practice - Nelson

There were 784 survey forms sent out to patients at Olive Medical Practice in Blackburn, and the response rate was 11%. 39% of patients said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.'

3. Olive Medical Practice - Blackburn

There were 748 survey forms sent out to patients at Richmond Medical Centre in Accrington, and the response rate was 18%. 36% of patients said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.'

4. Richmond Medical Centre - Accrington

