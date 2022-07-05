Summer of food, fun and fitness awaits youngsters in the Ribble Valley

Following on from the tremendous success of the HAF (Holiday Activities and Food) programme over the past 12 months, the scheme is set to return to Clitheroe and the surrounding areas during the school holidays.

The £200m programme — which will be run locally by the Ribble Valley Health and Wellbeing Partnership — is devolved to all local authorities for children to be involved in healthy activities and meals.

Working in association with local schools, sports coaching groups, cookery, dance and music schools, the programme will provide free holiday provisions — including health enriching activities and food — to children from disadvantaged families.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children get up and active during the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme at Roefield Leisure Centre in Clitheroe

The young people will have the opportunity to be involved in activities including a variety of sports, fitness promotion, individual fitness targets, music, dance, bike-ability, healthy eating and nutrition. All participants will also be provided with a substantial healthy lunch.