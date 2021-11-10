Slight fall in Pendle Covid cases

The age group that has recorded the most new cases is 40 – 49 year olds with 34 cases. This is followed by 30 – 39 year olds with 32 cases, and 10 – 19 and 50 – 59 year olds both with 29 cases.

The latest seven-day infection rate across Pendle, based on the cases for every 100,000 people, now stands at 303.9. This is down on the 311.5 reported last week.

Sadly, there has been one reported death this week within 28 days of a positive test.

Covid cases have fallen slightly in Pendle

As of this week, you can now book your Covid-19 booster jab appointment five months after having your second dose of the vaccine.

Booster vaccines will still only be given six months after the second dose, but the change will speed up the programme by allowing you to receive a jab the day that you become eligible.

Bookings can be made via the NHS website.

We’re encouraging everyone to boost their immunity this winter as soon as possible, given that vaccine immunity reduces over time - particularly for at-risk groups.

Vaccine uptake for the first and second doses has slowed in recent weeks, and Pendle still falls some way short of the national average.

Remember, Taylors and Barkerhouse pharmacies in Nelson, and Evercare pharmacy in Colne, are continuing to take drop-ins for Covid-19 and flu vaccines for those that are currently eligible.

It’s more important than ever to get your flu jab this year as the risk of becoming seriously ill if you get flu and Covid-19 at the same time is increases significantly.