Shopping on a budget to help local foodbanks was challenge set for St Stephen's Burnley Scout Troop

Shopping on a budget to make sure you have all the essentials was the valuable lesson learned by a group of Burnley Scouts.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 17th May 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:17 BST

Keen to make a positive impact on the community, and very much aware of the cost of living crisis, St Stephen’s Scout group went shopping in Burnley’s Aldi store to donate food and other items to local foodbanks.

Each patrol was given £20 to spend and the challenge to buy something beginning with each letter of the alphabet.

All ready for their big shop are members of St Stephen's Scout Troop in BurnleyAll ready for their big shop are members of St Stephen's Scout Troop in Burnley
Scout leader Stephanie Howard said: “ It was great to see them using real life skills of budgeting whilst shopping and working together to make sure they had as much as possible and for them to understand that if people are struggling to feed themselves they will also struggle to buy toiletries, pet food and nappies.”

The group, which meets at St Stephen’s School in Woodgrove Road, is now looking at other fundraising ideas so then can do the foodbank shop again.

