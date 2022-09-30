Routes Healthcare had a very special celebration as one of its longstanding Burnley clients, Brian, cut the ribbon and declared the new training room open.

The facility, which boasts brand-new equipment, has been launched to train palliative healthcare workers locally.

Claire Cullen, registered manager for Routes Burnley’s Hub, said: “It’s going to be amazing for our healthcare workers. We’re so passionate about providing a high standard of care to our community here in Burnley. By having our own dedicated training room, new starters and existing staff won’t have to travel too far for training; we’ll be delivering it right here in Burnley.”

Routes Healthcare which works alongside Pendleside Hospice opens new training room for end of life healthcare workers in Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Service user Brian has been receiving care from Routes for three years.