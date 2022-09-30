Routes Healthcare which works alongside Pendleside Hospice opens new training room for end of life healthcare workers in Burnley
A new training room for end of life healthcare workers has opened in Burnley.
Routes Healthcare had a very special celebration as one of its longstanding Burnley clients, Brian, cut the ribbon and declared the new training room open.
The facility, which boasts brand-new equipment, has been launched to train palliative healthcare workers locally.
Claire Cullen, registered manager for Routes Burnley’s Hub, said: “It’s going to be amazing for our healthcare workers. We’re so passionate about providing a high standard of care to our community here in Burnley. By having our own dedicated training room, new starters and existing staff won’t have to travel too far for training; we’ll be delivering it right here in Burnley.”
Service user Brian has been receiving care from Routes for three years.
He said: “Their carers have been caring for me for years and they’ve changed my life. They’re not just good – they’re pristine.”