Rise in number of Covid patients under care of East Lancashire Hospital NHS Trust, figures show
East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 38 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday (September 28th), figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 28th was up from 32 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 27% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 30.
Across England there were 5,126 people in hospital with Covid as of September 28th, with 681 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 19% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 23%.
The figures also show that 38 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to September 26th. This was up from 34 in the previous seven days.